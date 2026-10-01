MEA Warns Indians Against Giving Up Citizenship For Russian Army Recruitment

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New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday issued a fresh travel advisory warning Indian nationals against joining the Russian armed forces, cautioning them about the serious risks involved in accepting such offers.

The advisory came amid continued reports of Indians being recruited into the Russian military. The MEA said the government had repeatedly highlighted the dangers associated with such recruitment over the past two years and urged citizens to exercise caution while pursuing employment opportunities abroad.

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The ministry said it had also come across several cases in which Indians had voluntarily sought opportunities to join the Russian armed forces, attracted by financial benefits, with the expectation that they could later seek the Indian government's intervention for their release.

The government strongly discouraged such an approach, calling it a “dangerous path”.

The MEA further said there had been instances of Indians voluntarily seeking to surrender their Indian citizenship, obtain Russian passports and subsequently join the Russian armed forces. Some individuals had reportedly taken such steps without consulting Indian authorities after being attracted by short-term financial incentives.

The ministry urged Indians to understand the seriousness of such decisions and the “mortal dangers” they could face, advising them to refrain from taking such actions.

The advisory also highlighted the recruitment of foreign nationals into the Russian armed forces by non-public entities, including voluntary groups. Indian citizens were urged to conduct proper due diligence before accepting employment offers from agents who are not registered with the MEA.

The government said it remained in continuous engagement with Russian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces and to facilitate their early discharge.

The MEA reiterated its warning against unverified recruitment offers and urged Indians to exercise extreme caution before accepting jobs abroad.