CBI Nabs Proclaimed Offender In UP's Baraut In 2017 Illegal China Employment Racket Case | File Pic

Uttar Pradesh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a proclaimed offender, Kuldeep @ Kuldeep Kapoor, from Binauli Road, Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, today, i.e., 25.11.2026, in connection with a case related to sending illegal workers to China.

Background Of The Case

The CBI registered the instant case on 07.07.2017 against the accused Roshan Fernando, Kuldeep Kapoor and Ors. based on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused persons fraudulently and dishonestly lured a lady with the assurance of getting her employment in China. Both the accused persons were paid Rs. 1 lakh in instalments by the victim. The victim was sent to China along with other persons. She worked in a manufacturing factory in China before being caught by the Chinese police on 14.03.2017. Later, with the intervention of officials of the Indian Embassy in China, the victim, along with other persons, was repatriated. The lady, being a Nepali citizen, was sent to Kathmandu, Nepal, on 13.04.2017.

CBI Apprehends Proclaimed Offender in a Case Relating to Fraudulent Overseas Employment https://t.co/9kv481BE14 — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) November 25, 2026

Chargesheet And Proclaimed Offender Status

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on 30.09.2019 u/s 120B, 420, 471 r/w 468 of IPC and Section 24 of the Emigration Act against Roshan Fernando and Kuldeep @ Kuldeep Kapoor in the court of ACJM, RADC, New Delhi. While the case is presently pending trial before the Ld. Court, the accused Kuldeep @ Kuldeep Kapoor was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on 19.01.2023 due to his evasion of legal proceedings.

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CBI Apprehends Absconding Accused

To trace and apprehend the absconding accused, the CBI developed intelligence sources and formed a dedicated team. Acting on specific inputs, the CBI team successfully tracked down and apprehended the proclaimed offender Kuldeep @ Kuldeep Kapoor from Binauli Road in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh. The accused will be produced in the court for further legal proceedings.