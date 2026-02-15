Budget 2026-27 Boosts MSMEs With ₹3,822 Crore Allocation | File Photo - ANI

Lucknow: The manner in which the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, regarded as the backbone of the state’s economy, has been prioritised in Budget 2026-27 signals a transformation in the industrial landscape in the coming years.

At present, around 96 lakh MSME units are operating in the state, forming the basis of livelihood for nearly three crore families. A provision of Rs 3,822 crore is being made in this budget. The 19 percent increase compared to the previous year is not merely a budgetary expansion but part of a comprehensive strategy for employment generation and self-reliance.

The state government intends to move MSMEs beyond a subsidy-based framework and make them competitive and self-reliant. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, a provision of Rs 1000 crore is made with a target of establishing one lakh new micro enterprises every year.

This could lead to the establishment of more than five lakh new units over five years, with the potential to generate lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities. Through the combination of bank credit and government incentives, the multiplier effect of investment can increase manifold.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the MSME sector is access to credit. Due to the lack of adequate collateral, small entrepreneurs often remain outside the formal banking system.

The budget emphasises strengthening the credit guarantee mechanism and enhancing coordination with banks. This will make it easier to avail loans without substantial collateral. As a direct outcome, a large number of units are expected to transition from the unorganised sector to the formal economy, resulting in higher tax collection, greater transparency and increased production capacity.

The cluster-based development model has also received strong support in the budget. A provision of Rs 575 crore is being made for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Area.

In group-based industrial zones, access to shared machinery, testing laboratories and common facilities will reduce production costs and improve quality. This will enable small enterprises to compete in larger markets. An allocation of Rs 75 crore for ODOC strengthens the strategy of taking local products to national and global markets.

A provision of Rs 225 crore under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana will encourage youth to establish their own enterprises instead of seeking jobs. If each new enterprise generates employment for an average of 5 to 10 people, this scheme alone could create opportunities for thousands of young individuals. It will inject fresh momentum into economic activities in rural and semi-urban areas.

In addition to direct allocations, continued investment in infrastructure in the budget serves as indirect support for MSMEs. Expressways, industrial corridors and improved power supply reduce production costs and ensure timely delivery.

Enhanced transport and logistics facilities will enable small industries to move towards export markets. Improvements in ease of doing business, a single window system and online approval mechanisms are strengthening investor confidence.

At a time when 96 lakh units form the livelihood base for 3 crore families, the objective is not merely to increase numbers but to enhance quality and productivity. Budget 2026-27 indicates multi-layered interventions in this direction.

In the coming years, the state’s MSME sector is poised not only to become self-reliant but also to emerge as the largest engine of employment generation.