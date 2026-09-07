BSP's Next Move: Mayawati Elevates Nephew Ishan Anand, Key State Role Likely | Representational Image

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has decided to bring her younger nephew Ishan Anand into active politics, signalling a possible shift in the party’s leadership arrangement after the removal of his elder brother Akash Anand as national coordinator.

Ishan gets organisational role

Ishan has been appointed as a main sector in-charge in the party organisation. His elevation came after a marathon meeting at the BSP state office on Sunday, where the party discussed its organisational strategy and preparations for the coming political battles.

Sources said Ishan is also likely to be given charge of some states, although the BSP has not made any official announcement on the matter yet.

According to party sources, Ishan will report directly to Mayawati as well as his father Anand Kumar, the BSP national vice-president. His induction into a more prominent organisational role is being seen as significant, particularly after Mayawati removed Akash Anand from the post of national coordinator.

Family role in BSP structure

The move indicates that Mayawati is once again relying on the family for a key organisational role, but appears to be keeping Ishan's elevation within the party structure rather than immediately projecting him as a political successor.

Ishan had recently begun making appearances at important party meetings. He attended a meeting of BSP national office-bearers and was also present at Mayawati's birthday programme earlier this year. His growing visibility had already fuelled speculation that the party chief could assign him a more important role.

More organisational changes likely

The organisational changes are also expected to affect other senior BSP functionaries. Sources said national coordinator Ramji Gautam and Lala Ram could be given additional responsibilities, including charge of some states. However, the details of the proposed changes have not been formally announced.

Ishan's entry assumes importance at a time when the BSP is attempting to rebuild its organisation ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Mayawati has been seeking to tighten control over the party organisation after a series of setbacks and internal changes.

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BSP prepares for future leadership

The decision to give Ishan a key organisational responsibility comes soon after the action against Akash Anand. Mayawati had removed Akash from the post of national coordinator, making it the latest major change involving her nephew.

With Ishan now being brought into the organisational structure, the BSP is likely to see increased attention on the role the younger nephew could eventually play in the party. For now, however, the leadership appears to be testing him through organisational responsibilities rather than giving him a formal position at the top of the party.