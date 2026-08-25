BSP Chief Mayawati Rules Out Alliance In Punjab Polls, Asks Workers To Prepare For Solo Fight | ANI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has ruled out any electoral alliance in Punjab, saying the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections on its own and seek to expand its support among voters disillusioned with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and BJP.

BSP to contest alone

At a meeting at the BSP office in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mayawati reviewed the party's organisational position and political activities in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She said the BSP would fight the Punjab elections without any alliance or seat-sharing arrangement.

Mayawati said the party had suffered in the past when it entered electoral alliances, with its seat tally and vote share being affected. She asked party workers to remain prepared to counter what she described as the "saam, daam, dand and bhed" tactics of political rivals.

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Focus on Punjab elections

She directed party office-bearers to select committed and honest candidates for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled early next year. The objective, she said, should be to connect people unhappy with the policies of the AAP government, Congress, BJP and other parties with the BSP's political agenda.

Mayawati said the BSP wanted to provide poor, unemployed and deprived sections an opportunity to live with dignity and self-respect. She called for the party's Ambedkarite policies based on "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" to be taken to voters more effectively.

She also directed the Punjab unit to strengthen the organisation up to the polling booth level and review the implementation of organisational guidelines issued at the BSP's all-India meeting last year. Shortcomings, she said, should be identified and removed within a fixed timeframe.

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Kanshi Ram anniversary preparations

Mayawati asked the Punjab unit to make comprehensive preparations for the October 9 programme marking the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. She said the programme should be organised in accordance with the guidelines issued last year.

She also directed the state unit to ensure greater financial support for the party's "Jankalyankari Diwas" programme on January 15, 2027, compared with last year. According to Mayawati, the funds would help strengthen the Ambedkarite movement and the party's activities.

The meeting also paid tribute to Kanshi Ram.