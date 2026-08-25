Rajasthan High Court Bans Junk Food Sales Within 50 Metres Of Schools, Orders Nutrition Monitoring | AI Representational Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court, expressing concern for the future and health of the country's future generation, has ordered a complete ban on junk food within a 50-meter radius of Rajasthan's schools.

Taking suo motu cognizance and issuing notices to central and state government departments, the court has directed for strict monitoring of mid-day meals and adequate nutrition as per World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Court orders junk food ban

The single bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, while issuing a series of directions, stated in his order that the Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha students currently studying in schools and colleges and the Gen-Beta students who will join in the future will lead the nation. Adequate education is essential for them. Considering their health, the court ordered a strict ban on the sale of foods high in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) in schools. The court stated that carbonated drinks, chips, bakery products containing trans fat, and other junk food will not be sold in school canteens and within a 50-meter radius. The court directed district magistrates and block education officers to conduct monthly inspections and ensure compliance with these rules.

The court ordered the formation of a food safety committee in each school within four weeks, consisting of parents, teachers, and student representatives. It also sought a plan to implement the ban on junk food within 50 meters of the school gate.

Nutrition and safety measures

The state government has been asked to file an affidavit within six weeks detailing steps taken to implement the 2020 regulations on safe and balanced food in government-aided and private schools.

The court directed that mid-day meals and other nutrition schemes conform to FSSAI's balanced-diet guidelines. A dedicated portal and helpline are also to be established for complaints regarding violations of food-safety norms.

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Concerns over education system

Justice Dhand, in his reportable order, expressed deep concern regarding junk food in and around schools, rising screen time, repeated paper leaks, weak infrastructure in rural schools, and the possible decline of basic learning skills in the age of artificial intelligence.

The court said that while the country is preparing Gen-G, Gen-Alpha, and Gen-Beta students to lead India in 2047, the 100th year of independence, and beyond, the basic institutions responsible for their betterment, especially government schools in rural areas, continue to grapple with systemic deficiencies. The current state of rural schools highlights a significant problem. It is a matter of concern that these educational institutions, where children from the most vulnerable sections of Gen Alpha and Gen Beta study, lack infrastructure, training, medical facilities, washrooms, and modern technology.

Technology and school reforms

The court recognized the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the education system as essential. However, it cautioned that technology should not replace children's basic learning abilities. Emphasis was placed on maintaining basic activities such as handwriting, reading books, taking notes, and taking written examinations.

In addition, the court has directed to fill vacant teaching positions in rural government schools and to provide smart classes, computers, internet, health checkups, toilets, drinking water, and sports facilities. All collectors have been asked to conduct surprise inspections of rural schools and submit a report within eight weeks.

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Action against paper leaks

The bench also expressed concern over repeated paper leaks, observing that they adversely affect students' mental health and academic schedules and undermine public confidence in the examination system. It called for a foolproof mechanism to prevent paper leaks.

The court has asked the centre and state governments to prepare a plan to address challenges concerning Gen Z, including the education-employment gap, social security for gig workers, affordable hostels and housing, digital detox programmes, data privacy, and cybersecurity.