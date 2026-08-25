Tribal Students Continue Pune Hostel Agitation, One Protester Hospitalised | IANS

Pune, Aug 25: Opposition leaders accused the Maharashtra government of ignoring the agitation by tribal students in Pune even after 12 days since it was launched, while the health of one of the six protesters on fast deteriorated on Tuesday, and he was hospitalised.

Several other students continued to stage a sit-in protest at the Adivasi Government Boys' Hostel in the Manjari area.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Tribal students staged a protest near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden in Pune for their various demands on hostels, school facilities, healthcare, and student safety. pic.twitter.com/DEaziTx0FN — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2026

Opposition leaders back protest

Several political leaders, including NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar's son Sujat Ambedkar, visited the site and extended their support to the students.

A day earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the problems of tribal students on a hunger strike.

Gandhi wrote to Fadnavis and appealed to him to meet the protesting tribal students personally and resolve their problems at the earliest, including relaxing harsh conditions, such as the 30-year age limit for staying in government hostels.

Students seek government action

On Tuesday, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule spoke with the students over the phone and assured them that a discussion will be held with the government.

The students are demanding the withdrawal of the Maharashtra government's GR on tribal hostels and the issuance of a revised order.

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Hostel demands continue

On Sunday, students organised a rally demanding a safe, well-equipped central hostel building for female students in Pune and immediate filling of vacant posts in hostels.

Other demands include deployment of security guards and sanitation workers at the hostel premises.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)