3,400 Lipstick Kisses On Car Land Gwalior Man In Trouble, Police Fine Him ₹5,500 | PTI

A viral social media stunt landed a Gwalior man in trouble after police fined him ₹5,500 over a car covered with 3,400 lipstick kiss marks. Police also made him wipe the marks off the vehicle. Car owner Aditya Sikarwar said his girlfriend had covered the vehicle with the marks as part of a "foreign trend" and a social media stunt. He said they were unaware that doing so was illegal.

Video Of Kiss-Covered Car Goes Viral

Police took note of the vehicle after a video showing it covered in lipstick marks surfaced on social media.

"Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving in the City Centre area," Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday.

Sikarwar told NDTV, “A female friend of mine made it. I had parked the car and stepped away, and she created the marks. I had posted the video on Instagram."

He continued, "My friend thought that if we did this, the video would go viral, so we posted it. It did go viral. She covered the entire car with the marks.”

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Police Track Car, Impose ₹5,500 Fine

Police reportedly fined Sikarwar for "modifying the vehicle". After tracing the car, police took him to the local police station and fined him under the Motor Vehicles Act. They also made him remove the lipstick marks from the vehicle.

ANI shared a video of the car and said, “Traffic Police seized a car with lipstick marks for performing dangerous car stunts on city roads after an Instagram video went viral. Under 'Operation Eagle,' police tracked the vehicle, issued a ₹5,500 challan, and seized the car for traffic violations.”

Social Media Users Question Police Action

The police action prompted questions on social media. An individual wrote, “What dangerous stunts were being performed? How does the unique art of lipstick marking violate the traffic rules?”

Another commented, “Why but why?”

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Man Says Girlfriend Spent Three-And-A-Half Hours On Marks

Sikarwar said his girlfriend spent several hours covering the car with the lipstick marks.

"She spent about three and a half hours working to create 3,400 lipstick marks all over the car and then uploaded a video of it on social media," Aditya Sikarwar said.

He added, “Since I wasn't aware that doing so was illegal, after the police action, I cleaned the entire car body to remove the lipstick marks and paid a fine of ₹5,500. One should never do anything that violates the law.”