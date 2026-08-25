4 Arrested In Murder Of BJP Worker Bapi Pramanik In West Bengal's Baruipur | Representational Image

Kolkata, Aug 25: The West Bengal Police on Tuesday said four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Four arrested in murder case

Baruipur Police District officials arrested the accused for allegedly murdering Bapi Pramanik, who was reportedly killed over an old enmity on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Among those arrested is Sujan Mondal, an erstwhile local BJP leader who was recently suspended from the party for alleged anti-party and immoral activities. The other arrested persons have been identified as Krishna Mondal, Kanak Mondal and Anil Naiya. All four are expected to be produced before a district court later on Tuesday, where the public prosecutor is likely to seek their police custody.

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Family alleges planned attack

According to Pramanik’s family members, Pramanik received a phone call on Sunday night asking him to come outside his house. After he stepped out, he was allegedly attacked and hacked to death.

The murder is suspected to have stemmed from rivalry between two groups within the local organisation, the police said. Mondal had been named by Pramanik’s family as the alleged mastermind behind the killing. A family member also claimed that Mondal was present at the spot when Pramanik was allegedly attacked by his associates.

Police probe continues

The police registered an FIR at Baruipur police station based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

Krishna Mondal, Kanak Mondal and Anil Naiya were initially detained and questioned by investigators on Monday afternoon. Based on information gathered during the interrogation, the three detained persons and Sujan Mondal were subsequently arrested.

“Investigators are probing the exact reasons behind Bapi’s murder and the role played by each accused in the crime,” a Baruipur Police District official said.

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Political allegations emerge

BJP district leaders, including former organisational district president Uttam Kar, have clarified that Sujan Mondal had been suspended from the party some time ago.

Kar alleged that a group of miscreants associated with the Trinamool Congress was behind Pramanik’s murder. He claimed that during the previous Trinamool Congress government, Pramanik had been forced to leave his home and live elsewhere for nearly 10 years because of his association with the BJP.

According to Kar, Pramanik returned home only after the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)