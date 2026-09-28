Brajesh Pathak's E-Rickshaw Remark Sparks Political Debate Over Jobs & Youth Aspirations In UP | X - brajeshpathakup

Lucknow: Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed appointment letters to more than 3,000 candidates as part of his promise to provide one lakh jobs in six months, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's advice to young people to consider driving e-rickshaws instead of chasing jobs has triggered a political controversy.

Pathak’s remarks spark debate

Pathak made the remarks on September 23 while speaking at the launch of Bharat Taxi in Lucknow. A video of his address has since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from opposition leaders and users.

🚨 Don't chase jobs, drive e-rickshaw: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak pic.twitter.com/yTCdjjoEaC — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) September 28, 2026

"Don't get caught up in the pursuit of a job. Drive for four hours, spend the afternoon with your children," Pathak is heard saying in the video.

The deputy chief minister was pitching self-employment as an alternative to conventional jobs and argued that driving a taxi or e-rickshaw could provide young people with an income while allowing them more time with their families.

Opposition raises objections

However, the remarks have drawn criticism at a time when the state government is highlighting employment generation as a major part of its development agenda.

Samajwadi Party leader Pushpendra Saroj targeted Pathak over the comments. In a post on X, Saroj said: "Today's youth will run the country. If you have a hobby of running a rickshaw, I will send one to you as a gift, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister ji."

The controversy has also spilled onto social media, with users questioning whether self-employment through e-rickshaw driving can be presented as an alternative to the aspirations of young people seeking professional and government jobs.

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Employment debate intensifies

Some users also drew comparisons with political leaders whose children have pursued education and careers abroad, arguing that young Indians should not be asked to lower their career aspirations.

Pathak's remarks have therefore opened up a political debate over what constitutes employment and opportunity for Uttar Pradesh's youth, even as the state government continues to showcase recruitment and job creation as key achievements.