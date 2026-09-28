BJP Using Education, Religion To Create Division, Alleges Akhilesh Yadav | AI Representational Image

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of using issues such as education and religion to divide society, alleging discrimination against madrasas and claiming that the ruling party had failed to strengthen the education system.

Yadav targets BJP policies

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the BJP's politics was centred on creating divisions rather than addressing people's concerns.

"This government has no other work. It only wants to divide people," Yadav said, alleging that madrasas had been subjected to discrimination under the BJP government.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "This govt has no other agenda. They have consistently worked towards spreading hatred, creating divisions, widening rifts, and pursuing a path of appeasement. The govt has discriminated against madrasas. All issues concerning… pic.twitter.com/t6wxF6v9SG — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

The former chief minister also attacked the government's education policies, saying the BJP had provided "half-finished jobs and half-finished education" to the youth. He said the Samajwadi Party, if voted to power, would improve the condition of shiksha mitras and ensure that they received recognition and respect as teachers.

Allegations over electoral rolls

Yadav also reiterated his allegations regarding electoral roll irregularities and claimed that votes of Samajwadi Party supporters were deleted in previous elections. Referring to Form 7 applications, which are used for deletion of names from voter lists, he alleged that BJP workers had sought removal of voters' names in large numbers.

He claimed that in Lucknow, a single person had submitted applications for deletion of more than 100 votes, despite rules limiting the number of applications that can be filed by an individual. He further alleged that irregularities in electoral rolls had affected the outcome of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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Attack on economic policies

The SP chief also targeted the BJP over its economic policies, alleging that the party worked in the interests of big industrialists.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, Yadav sought to sharpen the Samajwadi Party's attack on the BJP by linking issues of education, minority institutions and electoral transparency to what he described as a politics of division.