Explained: Why Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid Is Facing A Demolition Challenge? All About The 600-Year-Old Claim And Its History

Why Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid Is Facing A Demolition Challenge? All About The 600-Year-Old Claim And Its History | X/ PTI

Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid has come into focus amid a dispute over its history and the claim that the structure is over 600 years old. The controversy is linked to competing claims about the site’s past and whether the existing mosque was constructed over an earlier religious structure. The mosque has become a centre of growing controversy amid the Madhya Pradesh government’s preparation for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbha. Protests broke out around the mosque on Monday as the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has ordered the partial removal of a small section of the outer structure for a road-widening project, and authorities began work to remove the structure as part of the project.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dispute has also put a spotlight on the mosque's history. While members of the Muslim community have described that the mosque has a history of 636 years, dating back to 1390. The Shahi Masjid is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a city known for its long religious and historical association with the Mahakaleshwar Temple and other heritage sites. Let's take a look at its history, what the protests are all about and more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Protest erupts near Shahi Masjid

On Monday, protests had erupted near Shahi Masjid, which is located at Chatri Chowk on Gopal Mandir Road in the old market area of Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh. The protests took place when the Ujjain Municipal Corporation had ordered the partial removal of a small section of the outer structure for a road-widening project, and authorities began work to remove the structure as part of the project. The tension that began on Sunday night, September 27, 2026, flared up on Monday morning, which involved stone pelting by the protestors, baton charge and the use of tear gas by police to control the situation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the 600-year-old claim?

The claim that the mosque is 636 years old comes primarily from the mosque’s imam, Mohammad Ibrahim, and local community members. Speaking to The Indian Express, Ibrahim claimed that the Shahi Masjid dates back to 1390, which would make it 636 years old in 2026. He added that previous road-widening exercises had left religious structures untouched.

According to a report by IBC24 quoted archaeology expert Dr Shubham Kevaliya, he has questioned the claim that the mosque is 636 to 650 years old. According to him, there was no archaeological record or historical evidence available to substantiate the date. The report also said the mosque’s year of construction is not clearly documented. A digital heritage database, Indo-Islamic Heritage, also records the construction year as unknown, while referring to the mosque as a historic local mosque located at Chatri Chowk close to Gopal Mandir.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Shahi Masjid

The Shahi Masjid is one of the largest mosques, which is located at Chatri Chowk in the old market area of Ujjain. It is situated along the roads connecting Kanthal Chouraha to Gopal Mandir. It is officially registered as a Waqf property. Historically, it earned the name "Shahi" (Royal) because royal entourages, caravans, and administrative officials traditionally gathered there for Friday (Jumma) prayers and special religious events. The Madhya Pradesh High Court noted while hearing the mosque management's challenge that the structure is located almost opposite the Mahakaleshwar Temple. It sits in close proximity to both the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple and the Kshipra River. The area is also used during religious processions, including the Shahi Sawari and Peshwari, and it is expected to see heavy movement during the 2028 Simhastha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why government wants to demolish part of it?

The government does not want to demolish the entire mosque. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation wants to widen the road to 15 metres, and a portion of the Shahi Masjid falls within the proposed road alignment. The court record indicates that the suggested removal impacts a section of the mosque’s prayer hall, known as Jamat Khana; a 120-foot-high minaret, along with the Mazhar Chouk Shahi. According to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, the road-widening project is a part of the broader preparation for the 2028 Simhastha, and the widening is necessary for traffic management, crowd, and public safety.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Denial of mosque being singled out

According to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, it has rejected the argument that the mosque was being selectively targeted. In its September 9 order, the court mentioned that portions of 10 temples and one mosque had been taken down along the same road, and measures had been implemented against about 80 religious sites in Ujjain.