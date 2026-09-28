Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: City Qazi Khalilur Rahman, Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh Appeal For Peace After Tensions Over Removal Work | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid tensions over the removal of a portion of Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid on Monday morning, City Qazi Khalilur Rahman appealed to citizens to maintain peace and order and avoid spreading rumours on social media. Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh also tried to pacify the angry crowd, saying only members of the mosque committee were involved in the removal work and urging citizens to remain calm.

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Tension erupted in Ujjain during the removal of a portion of Shahi Masjid near Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk for a proposed road-widening project. The mosque committee had agreed with the district administration to remove the affected section and started the work in the presence of officials. However, the situation turned tense after unidentified people allegedly pelted stones, following which police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. A large number of people had gathered at the spot during the removal process. The situation was later brought under control by the authorities.

मध्य प्रदेश: उज्जैन में भारी तनाव के बीच मस्जिद कमेटी ने खुद ही शाही मस्जिद के 3 फीट हिस्से को हटाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। प्रशासन के साथ बातचीत के बाद मस्जिद कमेटी ने खुद यह कार्रवाई शुरू की। pic.twitter.com/kvE5OIQuP3 — Millat Times (@Millat_Times) September 28, 2026

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Ujjain City Qazi Khalilur Rahman releases video

#WATCH | Ujjain City Qazi Khalilur Rahman Appeals For Calm, Says Shahi Masjid Committee Handling Demolition Work Itself; Urges People Not To Spread Rumours On Social Media #UjjainNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/iJ2Ql5tL7H — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 28, 2026

Amid the tensions, City Qazi Khalilur Rahman released a video, saying, “Sabko ye ittelah di jati hai ki bewajah bazaron me na khade ho, aur bazaron ki taraf na jayein, masjid ka masla raat ko hi hal ho gaya tha, aur aisi koi baat nahi hai jiske peeche hum wahan jayein. Bas jis baat ke liye commitment hua hai wo kaam pura hona hai aur wo log apne kaam ko kar rahe hain, lehaza afwaon ka bilkul khayal na karein aur afwaon ki wajah se bahar na niklein ghar se.”

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(Everyone is informed not to unnecessarily stand in the markets or go towards market areas. The mosque matter was resolved last night itself, and there is no reason for anyone to go there. The work for which the commitment was made is being completed, and they are carrying out their work. Therefore, do not pay any attention to rumours and do not step out of your homes because of rumours.)

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Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh’s appeal

#WATCH | ‘Aapke Samaj Ke Alawa Yahan Koi Nahi Hai’: Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh Appeals For Calm Amid Tensions Over Removal Of A Portion Of Shahi Masjid #UjjainNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/LnONPzegOh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 28, 2026

As the situation turned tense after the stone-pelting and tear gas shells, Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh visited the site and appealed to the protesters to calm down.

He said, “Door-door tak, 200-500 metre tak koi nahi hai. Aapke samaj ke alawa ek bhi vyakti, ek bhi machine, ek bhi cheez wahan maujood nahi hai. Aap log iski tafteesh kar sakte hain. Shehar Qazi Sahab ne video release kiya hai. Kisi bhi behkawe me na aayein aur aap sabhi apne-apne ghar jayein.”

(Till far around, there is no one present within a radius of 200-500 metres. Except for people from your own community, not a single person, machine or any other equipment is present there. You can verify this yourself. Qazi Sahab has also released a video message. Do not fall for any provocation or rumours, and all of you should return to your respective homes.)

'Situation under control,' says SP Pradeep Sharma

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: SP Pradeep Sharma says, "...all communities and sections of society are continuously extending their cooperation and support in their respective areas. Even today, the demolition work, initiated by the mosque committee itself, is underway at the… pic.twitter.com/9bc8vuI9eN — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

Regarding the matter SP Pradeep Sharma said, "...all communities and sections of society are continuously extending their cooperation and support in their respective areas. Even today, the demolition work, initiated by the mosque committee itself, is underway at the Shahi Masjid. As a precautionary measure, a full security perimeter has been established, and entry is prohibited for everyone. However, certain miscreants attempted to create a disturbance and resorted to stone-pelting. The police personnel present at the scene responded by using tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd. Leaders from the Muslim community are also issuing video messages urging calm... The situation is now fully under control. The demolition work by the mosque committee is continuing steadily..."