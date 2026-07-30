BJP, SP Turn To Saints & Social Reformers As Battle For 2027 UP Polls Gathers Pace | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Lucknow: Even before the Election Commission announces the schedule for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) have opened a new political front by competing to celebrate saints, social reformers and community icons revered by influential caste groups.

The outreach, which began quietly earlier this year, is expected to continue until February 2027, underscoring how identity politics has once again moved to the centre of the state's electoral strategy.

The BJP on July 29 launched its seven-month Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan dedicated to Sant Ravidas Maharaj. The campaign, which began on Guru Purnima, will continue until Sant Ravidas Jayanti on February 20, 2027, when the state is likely to be on the verge of election notification.

The SP, meanwhile, observed the birth anniversary of Maharaja Daksha Prajapati across district and city units this week and has announced another major programme on August 5 to commemorate veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra.

Political observers say the celebrations are less about paying tribute and more about consolidating caste constituencies that could prove decisive in the Assembly elections.

"Caste remains the defining factor in Uttar Pradesh politics. Every influential community has icons who command enormous social respect. By celebrating them, political parties seek to establish an emotional connection with those communities," political analyst Rajinder Kumar said.

"उन्होंने भदोही का नाम बदल दिया, अच्छी बात है। हमें उम्मीद है जो संत रविदास जी के नाम पर जिले का नाम रखा है उन्हें पढ़ेंगे उनके विचारों को अपनाएंगे, ये एक रंगी लोग कभी भी उनके विचारों पर नहीं चल सकते।"



- माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी, बदायूं pic.twitter.com/lFkqCDuSPa — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 30, 2026

The BJP's focus on Sant Ravidas is significant because he is revered by the Chamar community, including Jatav, Dhusia and Jhusia sub-groups. Together, they constitute around 11.25 percent of Uttar Pradesh's population and nearly 54 percent of the state's Scheduled Caste population. The community has a strong presence across all 75 districts, particularly in western and central Uttar Pradesh.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already announced that Bhadohi will be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar, reinforcing the BJP's outreach towards Dalit communities.

The SP is pursuing a similar strategy through its PDA, or Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak, campaign. Its decision to celebrate Maharaja Daksha Prajapati is aimed at reaching the Prajapati or Kumhar community, an Other Backward Class group estimated to account for around 2 to 3 percent of Uttar Pradesh's population. While Hindu scriptures describe Daksha Prajapati as a mind-born son of Lord Brahma and the father of Goddess Sati, SP leaders identify him with the Prajapati community because of his title.

The party's next programme honouring Janeshwar Mishra is expected to reinforce its traditional socialist credentials while reaching backward caste voters.

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Kumar said Uttar Pradesh's electoral history explains why parties invest heavily in symbolic politics. He cited the rise of former bandit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi, who was elected to Parliament on an SP ticket, as a turning point in the political assertion of the Mallah community.

"The Mallah and broader Nishad community today influence the outcome in nearly 120 to 160 Assembly constituencies because of their concentration along the Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghara river basins. Their political consolidation has demonstrated the electoral value of sustained community outreach," he said.

The competition is not confined to Ravidas or Daksha Prajapati. Since January, political parties have also organised programmes around Dr B R Ambedkar and Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen ties with different social groups.