Sheikh Hasina To Be Arrested On Return To Bangladesh Before Court Surrender, Says Law Minister | X - Sheikh__Hasina

Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be arrested immediately if she returns from India, before she gets an opportunity to surrender before a court, Bangladesh Law Minister M Asaduzzaman said on Thursday.

The minister's remarks came a day after Hasina told a news agency that she intended to return to Bangladesh by December despite fearing for her life.

"I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison … I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me," she was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Hasina also indicated in interviews that she was discussing a possible return to Bangladesh with party colleagues by the end of this year.

Asaduzzaman said the 78-year-old had the right to return, but added that the law would be followed.

“Despite being a death penalty convict, being a Bangladeshi citizen, if she intends to surrender showing respect to the law by returning home, perhaps she will be arrested before she could do so,” the minister told reporters. “We will exercise the authority that the law has given us”.

Asked how Hasina could return after her passport was revoked by the interim government, Asaduzzaman replied: “It is her problem, not mine”.

“(But) whenever she will enter into our territory, I will enforce the authority that the law has reposed upon me,” he said.

Also Watch:

Hasina ousted after 2024 protests, sentenced in absentia

Hasina's government was toppled in August 2024 following violent student-led protests, after which she fled to India.

After the interim government assumed office, a special court disbanded her party, the Awami League, through an executive order under an anti-terror law.

In November 2025, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia after being convicted of crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal for her role in the crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests.

International human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, described the proceedings as “flawed”, while the UN human rights office questioned the fairness of the trial.

Extradition request under legal consideration

Bangladesh held elections earlier this year, following which the Bangladesh Nationalist Party formed the government and Tarique Rahman became the new prime minister.

The country has been seeking Hasina's extradition from India for some time.

New Delhi has acknowledged receiving the extradition request and said it is under legal consideration.