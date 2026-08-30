BJP Councillors Deny Corruption Allegations Over Viral Shahjahanpur Video | X - UWCforYouth

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 30: BJP councillors from the Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation have claimed that a viral video purportedly showing them taking an oath to distribute corruption proceeds evenly among themselves is an old recording that has been edited and shared to damage their reputation.

This development follows the video's circulation on various social media platforms on Tuesday, prompting the BJP's city unit to issue notices to about 10 councillors and request their responses within three days.

BJP Shahjahanpur city unit president Shilpi Gupta told PTI on Sunday that seven councillors had submitted their replies by Saturday night, while three councillors featured in the video, who are husbands of other councillors, did not receive notices.

A viral video from UP's Shahjahanpur allegedly shows around 60 councillors taking an oath with Gangajal, not to stop corruption, but to ensure the "earnings" are distributed equally among everyone. 🤡



Just imagine the level of shamelessness.



Gangajal in their hands, promises of… pic.twitter.com/0P762ffbrJ — Neha Patel (@Neha_S_Patel) August 29, 2026

Councillors deny allegations

According to Gupta, the councillors stated in their replies that the video is roughly a year old and was filmed during a meeting of councillors at a hotel.

They claimed that such meetings are regularly held to discuss development projects in their respective wards, she said.

The councillors claimed the meeting was held to review development works being carried out by East Mark company and discuss the distribution of funds received from the State Finance Commission for municipal development, she said.

"They maintained that the intention was to distribute the funds received for development equally among all wards," Gupta said.

The BJP leader said the councillors alleged that portions of the video had been edited and circulated with the intention of damaging the image of BJP-affiliated councillors.

She noted that councillors from different political parties were also present at the meeting.

Party examines viral video

Gupta mentioned that the party is currently examining the viral video to ascertain whether it has been edited or manipulated.

"If the video is found to have been manipulated, the matter will be placed before the core committee, which will take a decision. Legal action will also be taken against whoever is found responsible," she said.

The controversy emerged after the video featuring the BJP-affiliated councillors gained traction on social media.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, have criticised the BJP over the issue.

In response, the BJP metropolitan unit and the mayor have issued notices related to the matter.

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Resignation and probe concerns

Nominated councillor Poonam Mehrotra, apparently distressed by the controversy, submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner.

Municipal Commissioner Gurbani stated earlier that the video was recorded in November 2025, during which time a different officer held the post of municipal commissioner.

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh had also told PTI that he had not received any formal complaint in the matter.

"If a complaint is received, the entire matter will be investigated," Singh had said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)