‘Secret Meeting With Rahul Gandhi’: BJP Spokesperson Links Divya Mittal’s Resignation To UP Polls

A fresh political controversy has erupted over the resignation of Uttar Pradesh IAS officer Divya Mittal after BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao claimed that she had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a “clandestine” meeting before quitting the civil services.

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In a post on X, Umrao alleged that Mittal resigned after meeting Rahul Gandhi “under the cover of darkness” and suggested that the move was linked to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He claimed that her resignation was aimed at furthering the Congress leader’s political agenda in the state.

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The BJP spokesperson also questioned Mittal’s administrative record, alleging that she had differences with public representatives in every district where she was posted. Umrao claimed that she was unhappy with her posting as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department and preferred field assignments after serving as a District Magistrate.

He further accused her of projecting government schemes as personal achievements and referred to her tenure in Mirzapur, alleging that a government water supply initiative was presented as her personal effort.

Umrao also made allegations concerning Mittal’s husband and their alleged business activities, claiming that money was spent on building her public relations profile.

The allegations come shortly after the 2013-batch IAS officer announced her resignation from the Uttar Pradesh government. Mittal, who had served as District Magistrate in Mirzapur, Basti and Deoria, has not publicly disclosed the reason behind her resignation.