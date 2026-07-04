Basic Education Department And SBI To Sign MoU In Varanasi On 8 July In The Presence Of CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to take another significant initiative towards the social and economic empowerment of teachers. On 8 July in Varanasi, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Basic Education Department and the State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of the launch of the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana.

The objective of this agreement is to further strengthen the social and economic security of the department's permanent and contractual personnel.

According to the instructions issued by Director General, School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani, the MoU will be signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a programme to be held at Hastkala Sankul (Trade Facilitation Centre) in Varanasi. The Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana will also be launched during the same programme.

The instructions state that parallel to the state-level programme, events will be organised in all districts under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate and at the tehsil headquarters under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

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During these programmes, the MoU between the State Bank of India and the Basic Education Department will be widely publicised so that the maximum number of teachers and employees become aware of this initiative.

The Director General has instructed all District Basic Education Officers to establish coordination with local officials of the State Bank of India and ensure their participation in district-level programmes. They have also been directed to ensure effective publicity of the objectives of the MoU and the benefits to be derived from it. This initiative is being regarded as one that will provide a new direction to the welfare of teachers and departmental personnel.

By integrating support from the banking sector with the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana, the state government is moving towards further strengthening and institutionalising measures in the interest of teachers.