Uttar Pradesh Rapidly Advancing Towards The Digital Identity Of Farmers |

Luckno Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards a digital agricultural system. With the objective of providing farmers transparent and timely access to government schemes, the Farmer Registry campaign being carried out across the state has now started delivering results on a large scale. The Farmer Registry work has been completed 100% in Ghaziabad and Rampur. Owing to the proactive initiatives of the state government, more than 2.38 crore farmers have been registered so far, which is 82.69% of the target set by the Central Government.

The Farmer Registry campaign in the state was launched on 5 November 2024. The Central Government has set a target of registering 2,88,70,495 farmers in Uttar Pradesh. According to the current progress, 2,38,72,418 farmers have been registered so far, while the registration of approximately 49,98,007 farmers is still pending.

The Yogi government has been implementing this campaign in mission mode and has directed the district administration, the Revenue Department, the Agriculture Department and local-level personnel to complete the work expeditiously.

The government's objective is to prepare an integrated digital database of farmers so that they can receive the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance, agricultural subsidies, credit facilities and other schemes directly and transparently. According to official data, the target is to be achieved within the next 90 days, that is, by 26 September 2026.

The priority of the state government is not limited to registration alone but also extends to making land and farmers' records completely digital and transparent. In this sequence, the work of "Ansh Nirdharan" is also progressing rapidly.

According to the available data, 87.53% of the Ansh Nirdharan work has been completed in Uttar Pradesh. This will improve the accuracy of land records and help reduce disputes in the future.

According to departmental officials, the Farmer Registry has the potential to bring a major transformation in Uttar Pradesh's agricultural system. It will help the government identify genuine farmers, monitor schemes and make agriculture-based policies more effective. At the same time, it will make it easier for farmers to receive government assistance.

The Yogi government is continuously promoting technology-based governance. Through digital governance, online services and data-driven implementation of schemes, Uttar Pradesh is being advanced towards a modern and transparent administrative system.

The Farmer Registry campaign is also being considered an important part of this broader transformation, which could prove beneficial for crores of farmers in the state in the coming years.