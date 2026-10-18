Balrampur Accident Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured As Car Hits Devotees Watching Video Outside Durga Puja Pandal

Balrampur (UP), Oct 18: A speeding car ran over devotees watching a video outside a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, killing three people and injuring four others, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Chirgahiyan Belha village, Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

बलरामपुर में दुर्गा पंडाल के बाहर कार ने 7 को रौंदा: 3 की मौत, आरती के बाद वीडियो देख रहे थे https://t.co/SmsfTnxqkR @Uppolice @balrampurpolice #Balrampur #UttarPradesh #DurgaPandal https://t.co/LXc6TPIsJ2 — Bhupendra Tiwari (@Bhupend29375158) October 18, 2026

He said the devotees were watching a video outside the pandal when the car heading towards Siddharthnagar ran over them.

Three declared dead at hospital

Police rushed the injured to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur, where doctors declared three people dead.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Singh (40), Ganesh (35) and Pateshwari (50), the SP said.

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Four injured, two referred to Bahraich

Four others were injured in the incident. Two of them, identified as Chhedi Ram (45) and Dablu (35), were referred to a hospital in Bahraich.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)