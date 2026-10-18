 Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19, Union HM Amit Shah Visits Hospital To Meet Injured, Cancels Pandal Visits
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19, Union HM Amit Shah Visits Hospital To Meet Injured, Cancels Pandal Visits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited a Kolkata hospital on October 18, where 14 people injured in the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede were receiving treatment. The tragedy reportedly killed 19 people and injured 25 during Saturday's rain-triggered crowd surge. Shah cancelled his scheduled pandal visits following the incident.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19, Union HM Amit Shah Visits Hospital To Meet Injured, Cancels Pandal Visits
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19, Union HM Amit Shah Visits Hospital To Meet Injured, Cancels Pandal Visits | IANS

Kolkata, Oct 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning visited a hospital where 14 of those injured in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede were undergoing treatment, a senior official said.

Shah, who was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is expected to speak to the doctors and review the treatment of the injured, the state government official told PTI.

The Union home minister may also interact with patients, he added.

Shah visits Kalighat Temple

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Kalighat Temple before heading to the hospital.

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Union HM Amit Shah Cancels Kolkata Durga Puja Tour After Chorbagan Stampede Claims 19 Lives, To...
Union HM Amit Shah Cancels Kolkata Durga Puja Tour After Chorbagan Stampede Claims 19 Lives, To...

Stampede claims 19 lives

At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

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Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals in the wake of the tragedy.\

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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