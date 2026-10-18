Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19, Union HM Amit Shah Visits Hospital To Meet Injured, Cancels Pandal Visits | IANS

Kolkata, Oct 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning visited a hospital where 14 of those injured in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede were undergoing treatment, a senior official said.

Shah, who was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is expected to speak to the doctors and review the treatment of the injured, the state government official told PTI.

The Union home minister may also interact with patients, he added.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital to meet those injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal. https://t.co/Z6gj3RuXbr — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

Shah visits Kalighat Temple

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Kalighat Temple before heading to the hospital.

Stampede claims 19 lives

At least 19 people died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

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Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals in the wake of the tragedy.\

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