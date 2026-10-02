Ayodhya Ram Temple Tightens Security, Pocketless Saffron Uniforms Made Mandatory For Donation Counting Staff | File Pic

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has tightened security and cash-handling procedures at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, introducing pocketless saffron uniforms for employees involved in counting offerings and imposing stricter restrictions on mobile phones and movement inside sensitive areas.

The new measures are aimed at strengthening internal security, ensuring accountability and preventing any unauthorised handling of donations at the temple.

Pocketless uniforms for counting staff

Employees involved in counting offerings will now have to wear a prescribed one-piece saffron uniform without pockets. They will also be required to undergo security checks every time they enter or leave the counting room.

The counting of offerings is carried out in two shifts and involves 36 personnel. Of these, 10 are from the temple trust, four are temple employees and 22 are from an outsourced agency.

During the counting process, employees have to sit on the floor wearing the prescribed uniform. The trust had earlier not specified a dress code for staff engaged in counting work, according to officials.

Three-tier security for counting room

A three-tier security arrangement has also been put in place at the entrance to the counting room. CCTV cameras have been installed inside and around the facility and officials have been asked to ensure that the cameras remain functional at all times.

The measures follow directions issued by the trust's new CEO, retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, for clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of employees and fixing accountability in case of any lapse.

New guidelines for temple priests

The trust has simultaneously introduced a new set of guidelines for priests serving at the Ram temple. Under the revised dress code, priests are required to wear a yellow silk achala and uttariya, along with a dhoti. The cloth covering the upper body replaces the earlier chaubandi attire. The new dress code was introduced during Janmashtami.

Priests have also been barred from carrying mobile phones into the sanctum. They have been advised against making statements about the temple on social media that could create misleading impressions.

The guidelines emphasise discipline and conduct while priests are on duty. They have been instructed to remain at their designated places, maintain courteous behaviour with devotees and inform the shift in-charge before leaving their assigned location.

Unnecessary conversations, group discussions and joking during service have also been discouraged. Priests have been told to remain calm while dealing with incidents and seek guidance from designated officials whenever required.

Restrictions inside the sanctum

The trust has further restricted what can be carried into the sanctum. Apart from bhog prasad provided by the temple, priests have been prohibited from taking any outside material inside, according to a member of the trust.

Special assistance to family members or acquaintances visiting for darshan or prasad is also to be provided only under the direction of the acharya or another authorised person. Any priest extending such preferential assistance independently will be held responsible.

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The trust has also issued instructions to helpers involved in cleaning duties. They have been asked to count gold, silver and other metal vessels before handing them over and again after receiving them back.

Tilak system under consideration

At the same time, the trust is considering a system under which devotees may be welcomed with tilak during prasad distribution. The move is being viewed as part of efforts to improve the uniformity of visitor management and temple services.