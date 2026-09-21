Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft: 105 Incidents Caught On CCTV, SC Told

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has identified 105 instances of theft through CCTV footage, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, apprised a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant about the findings of the SIT during the hearing of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities. The SIT has submitted its status report to the court and is expected to file the chargesheet within two days.

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Evidence examined to identify accused

The court was informed that CCTV recordings, witness statements and other evidence were examined to identify the accused. The report also detailed the system for handling valuables, stating that receipts are generated through software and the items are subsequently kept in a State Bank of India locker.

Read Also Supreme Court Allows Public Suggestions For SIT Probe Into Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft

Supreme Court declines report request

The petitioners sought a copy of the SIT report, but the Supreme Court declined the request, saying it did not want to take the matter out of the Sessions Judge's purview. The bench said it would issue further directions if it considered additional investigation necessary.

SIT constituted in June

The SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government in June following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Supreme Court had subsequently sought a status report on the probe.