Supreme Court Allows Public Suggestions For SIT Probe Into Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Theft | File Pic Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed petitioners and other bona fide public-spirited persons to submit suggestions to the Solicitor General's office on issues that should be investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of theft of donations received by the Ram Mandir trust in Ayodhya.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said suggestions could be given on aspects that may require a thorough investigation by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The direction opens the door for those with relevant material to flag issues they believe deserve closer scrutiny while leaving the investigation with the SIT, Live Law reports.

Suggestions To Reach SIT Through Solicitor General

The court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's office to forward the suggestions to the SIT and expressed confidence that they would be considered objectively.

"We also permit the petitioners or any other bona fide public-spirited person to give their suggestions to the office of the learned Solicitor General with respect to the aspects that may be required to be thoroughly investigated by SIT. The office of the Solicitor General shall forward the suggestions to the SIT. We have no reason to doubt that the same shall be objectively considered," the court said in its order.

The Supreme Court also directed the SIT to submit a status report in a sealed cover for its perusal. The SIT includes a forensic auditor.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged theft of donations and an audit of the accounts of the Ram Mandir trust.

Court To Examine SIT Report First

The Bench said the SIT's report would first be examined by the Supreme Court before it decided whether the report should be made available to all parties.

"The SIT, which includes a forensic auditor, will submit its status report to the Supreme Court in sealed cover. But its report will be first perused by us and seen if we have to release it to all parties," the Bench said.

The court's decision to examine the report first puts judicial scrutiny at the centre of the process at this stage, particularly as the petitions raise allegations concerning donations and the trust's financial affairs.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for one of the petitioners said he was directly affected by the alleged irregularities and sought an opportunity to provide material to the investigating authorities.

The Chief Justice said that since an SIT was already conducting the investigation, parties could provide suggestions to help ensure that the probe was comprehensive.

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Transparency, Audit And Land Deals Raised

A plea seeking greater transparency regarding donations was also raised before the Bench. Counsel submitted that an independent chartered accountant had conducted an audit and that the report would be placed before the court.

Another counsel, NK Goswami, raised allegations concerning land transactions, including claims that the value of land had risen sharply within a short period.

These submissions broaden the issues raised before the court beyond the alleged theft of donations, with transparency, accounts and land transactions also figuring in the proceedings. However, the allegations remain matters for investigation and judicial consideration.

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Nirmohi Akhara Application Not Entertained

The Supreme Court also declined to entertain in the present proceedings an interlocutory application filed by the Nirmohi Akhara seeking to raise the issue of converting the Ram Mandir trust into a public trust.

The application had been filed in the main Ayodhya title suit, which was disposed of through the 2019 judgment.

Counsel for the Akhara argued that there were structural issues with the existing trust and suggested that treating it as a public trust could address some concerns surrounding its functioning.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, however, said the present proceedings concerned the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also submitted that the question of the trust's status was a separate matter.

The Bench clarified that the Nirmohi Akhara could approach the Supreme Court through a separate petition, which could then be examined independently. The court's approach effectively keeps the present proceedings focused on the alleged financial irregularities while leaving the Akhara free to pursue its concerns separately.