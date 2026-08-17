Pen Civic Body Removes Controversial Modern Art Depicting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj | File Pic

Raigad: A controversy over a modern-art depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj installed at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk on Chinchapada Ring Road in Pen has been resolved after the civic administration removed the artwork following objections from Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj devotees.

The depiction had drawn strong criticism from several Shiv-premi groups and citizens, who claimed that its form and presentation were inappropriate and had hurt their sentiments.

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Objections over artwork

The issue came to wider public attention after Pen resident Vaibhavi Mhatre shared a video of the installation on social media. Following the circulation of the video, several citizens and organisations objected to the depiction and demanded its removal.

Taking note of the growing controversy, the administration initially covered the installation and subsequently removed it from the square.

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Civic body announces new statue

Pen municipal council president Pritam Patil publicly apologised over the issue and said the civic body would take steps to install a respectful and dignified statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the square.

The removal of the controversial artwork has brought the immediate dispute to an end, while the civic administration's proposed installation of a new statue is expected to be taken up subsequently.

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