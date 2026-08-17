Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Book 5 In Alleged ₹1.32 Crore Auris Crypto Investment Fraud Case | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case against five persons and their associates for allegedly cheating eight investors of Rs 1.32 crore by promising high returns on investments in Auris Crypto. Police suspect that several more investors may have been duped in the alleged racket.

The accused have been identified as Anupkumar Saini, Tarun Trikha, Rahul Khurana, Ravi Thakur and their associates. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

“Eight investors have so far reported a combined loss of Rs 1.32 crore. We are examining the transactions and the manner in which the investors were induced to put their money into the scheme. We are also verifying whether other investors have been similarly cheated,” a cyber police officer said.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly operated the scheme through a company named Apnomics Limited and promoted Auris Coin as a profitable cryptocurrency investment. Investors were allegedly promised that the value of the coin would increase substantially, allowing them to earn quick and high returns.

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To attract investors, the accused allegedly organised a seminar at a college in Airoli. During the event, participants were reportedly told that the value of the cryptocurrency could rise to USD 100. The organisers allegedly showcased people presented as successful employees and displayed expensive cars and other costly gifts to create an impression of financial success.

Rahul Khurana, Ravi Shankar Thakur, Vikas Chaudhary, Dheeraj Kumar, Suyog Sharma and others allegedly interacted with prospective investors and persuaded them to invest. The investors were subsequently registered through a purportedly fake website.

Police allege that instead of collecting the money in an official company account, the accused directed investors to transfer funds to personal bank accounts belonging to them and their associates. The investors were then shown Auris Coins in their digital wallets.

However, when they attempted to liquidate the coins and withdraw their money, they were allegedly given various technical reasons and prevented from accessing their funds. The investors were subsequently allegedly asked to pay an additional 25 per cent of their investment to facilitate withdrawal.

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By then, the accused allegedly launched another scheme called 'Romeonation'. After realising that they had been cheated, eight investors approached the Cyber Police, reporting a combined loss of Rs 1.32 crore.

Police are now examining the bank accounts used to collect the investments, the alleged fake website and the wider network involved in the scheme. Police are also attempting to identify additional victims and trace the money allegedly collected from investors.

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