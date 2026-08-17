Ghaziabad Man Dies After Sharp Manjha Cuts Throat While Riding Motorcycle On Delhi-Meerut Expressway | X - Bhupend29375158

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 17: A 25-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a 'manjha' (sharp kite string) while he was riding pillion on a motorcycle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, police said.

Incident on expressway

The incident took place around 2 pm on August 15, when Ravi, a Noida resident, was travelling with his friend, Naresh, towards Delhi-Ghazipur for some work, they said.

According to police, the two were crossing a bridge before the UP Gate when a kite string suddenly got entangled around Ravi's neck. As the motorcycle was travelling at high speed, the string severely cut his throat, leaving him critically injured.

Naresh managed to control the motorcycle and tied a gamcha around Ravi's neck in an attempt to stop the bleeding, police said.

Police investigation underway

The incident was reported to police by passersby through the Dial-112 emergency service. Personnel from the Khoda and Kaushambi police stations reached the spot and rushed Ravi to Max Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, ACP (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya said.

Following this, Kaushambi police initiated the inquest and post-mortem procedures. Further legal action is underway, police said.

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Risks of banned manjha

Kite string commonly referred to as 'manjha' is often made using synthetic or nylon material coated with fine glass particles or other sharp substances. Its use has been prohibited by authorities and courts because of the serious risk it poses to people and animals.

Despite the restrictions, such strings are still reported to be used during kite-flying periods, particularly around Independence Day. Motorcyclists and other road users are especially vulnerable to the sharp strings, which have caused serious injuries and deaths in some incidents.

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