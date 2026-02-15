Ayodhya-Inspired Ramlila To Be Staged In Moscow On February 20 | representative image

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the development works related to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the unprecedented events such as Deepotsav are now gaining recognition far beyond India. Inspired by the Yogi government’s cultural vision and the spiritual renaissance in Ayodhya, a grand Ramlila will be staged in Moscow, the capital of Russia, on 20 February.

This Ramlila will be organized in a divine and grand form, drawing inspiration from the recent Deepotsav held in Ayodhya. It is being seen as a new chapter in India-Russia cultural relations.

The Ramlila, being organized with the support of the Embassy of India in Russia and the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC), will feature Russian artists in major roles. Evgeny will portray Ram, Daria will appear as Sita, Murat as Lakshman, and Dmitry as Hanuman, presenting a vivid theatrical expression of Indian devotion on stage.

The Russian-Indian friendship organization “Disha” is the main organizer of the event. Under the leadership of Dr Rameshwar Singh, the organization has for years been building a cultural bridge between India and Russia through theatrical performances, cultural festivals, and educational initiatives.

He said that Ramlila is not merely a religious performance but a universal message of truth, dignity, and ideal living. This is why there is special curiosity among Russian audiences as well.

Since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya’s Deepotsav has gained global recognition. Images of Ayodhya illuminated by millions of lamps under his leadership have influenced cultural organizations and artists worldwide.

Yogi government had earlier provided a platform to a Russian artists’ troupe at the Ayodhya Deepotsav. That troupe had already earned acclaim by staging Ramlila there. Deeply impressed by Ayodhya’s spiritual aura and the grandeur of the event, the Russian organizers and artists decided to recreate the same spirit in Moscow.

The tradition of staging Ramlila in the context of India-Russia cultural relations also has a notable history. In the 1960s, Soviet actor Padma Shri Gennady Mikhailovich Pechnikov staged Ramlila in Moscow, elevating emotional ties between the two nations. This initiative is expected to further strengthen people-to-people connections between India and Russia.

Rameshwar Singh, who is leading the event, said that the program is being organized with special support from Vinay Kumar, India’s Ambassador to Russia. He noted that the Deepotsav and cultural renaissance initiated in Ayodhya by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are now showing global impact. The Moscow Ramlila is being organized with inspiration from Ayodhya.

Grand stage design, traditional costumes, and music are being specially prepared for the Ramlila in Moscow on 20 February. A large number of Russian citizens, members of the Indian community, and cultural personalities will attend. When the divine enactment of Shri Ram’s life comes alive on stage, the entire atmosphere will be imbued with the devotion, dignity, and ideals of Indian culture.

Through theatrical performances, festivals, and educational initiatives, the event will present a powerful example of unity between the two nations.