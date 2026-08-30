AMU Student Dies By Suicide, Second Case On Campus In Four Weeks | File Pic

Aligarh, Aug 30: In a second such case reported within the span of four weeks, an undergraduate student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation here, police said.

According to official sources, the student left behind a note, describing himself as a "loser". He said that he was no longer able to cope with the issues he was facing and urged his parents to forgive him.

AMU Proctor Naved Khan was quoted as saying that the 22-year-old second-year BA (Hons) student of Foreign Languages (French) was found hanging at his rented accommodation in the Civil Lines area adjoining the university campus on Friday.

He added that the student had returned from his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir about four days ago.

Earlier AMU case reported

Earlier in the month, a 19-year-old undergraduate student of the university was similarly found hanging in her hostel room at the AMU's I G Hall, according to a senior university official.

The teenager hailed from Kolkata, the official said.

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IIT Delhi suicide probe

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been witnessing major protests over a probe into the alleged suicide of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student.

The student purportedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building on the campus last week.

According to police, a PCR call about a student allegedly jumping from a building on the IIT Delhi campus was received at Kishangarh Police Station at around 8:33 a.m. on August 22.

Police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, where the injured student was found and subsequently shifted to the IIT Delhi campus hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

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Investigation details

The crime scene investigation team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected and collected evidence.

Further investigation revealed that the student had entered the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate at around 8 a.m. that day.

He subsequently went to the Lecture Hall Complex, took a lift to the sixth floor and allegedly jumped from the front side of the building.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, a mobile phone was found in the pocket of the deceased, which was subsequently sent for examination.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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