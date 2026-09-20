America, Britain, Germany And Other Global Leaders To Participate In ‘Tech Mahakumbh’ In Lucknow | AI

Lucknow: Entrepreneurs, technology experts and representatives of leading companies from various countries, including America, Britain and Germany, will gather in Lucknow next month. The occasion will be the three-day International Dialogue 2026 proposed to be held at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) from October 23 to 25. Preparations are underway to bring together around 1,200 policymakers, senior officials, industrialists, scientists, researchers, startups, judicial and police officers, teachers and students from across India and the world on a common platform. Deliberations will be held on future technologies ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to quantum technology, cyber forensics, data security and legal compliance.

Founder Director of UPSIFS, Dr. G.K. Goswami, said that under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the youth of the state are being made proficient in new technologies, which will create immense possibilities for employment and new opportunities. With this objective, preparations are being made to bring together the policy, industry and education sectors on a common platform through the International Dialogue. The vision of Viksit Bharat will now be realised through innovation and employability.

The greatest emphasis is being placed on ensuring that educational institutions undertake research and prepare talent, while opening avenues for internships, employment and new opportunities for youth.

The focus of this three-day global dialogue will be on technologies that are expected to play an important role in industries as well as security and justice systems in the coming years. Discussions will be held on quantum computing and quantum communication along with AI, robotics, drones and 3-D printing. Subjects such as post-quantum preparedness and the development of national capabilities in this field will also form part of the deliberations. Similarly, experts from across the world will present their views on forensic DNA, cyber forensics, digital evidence and modern investigation systems. In addition, emphasis will also be placed on the safe and responsible use of new technologies through data protection, privacy, audit, governance and legal compliance.

The first day, October 23, will be dedicated to Talent and Industry Engagement. Its focus will be on connecting students and young professionals directly with the industry. During interactions with companies and experts, plans include organising activities ranging from internships and placements to future-ready skills, technical guidance and masterclasses. Along with technology demonstrations, startups will also get a platform. Possibilities of collaboration between industry and educational institutions in research, curriculum and training will be explored. The idea behind this is not to remain limited to providing degrees to youth, but to prepare them in accordance with industry and future requirements.

October 24 will be the main summit day of the International Dialogue. Participation is planned from representatives of the Central and State Governments, along with senior policymakers, industry leaders and startups. During this period, programmes such as Policy-Industry Roundtable, Technology Showcase, Investment Dialogue and Knowledge Exchange will be organised. Possibilities for Memorandums of Understanding and collaborative research between various companies and institutions will also be explored. The objective is to establish direct dialogue between policymakers and technology developers.

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Founder Director of UPSIFS, Dr. G.K. Goswami, stated that a major part of the summit will focus on employment and future skills. Along with connecting young professionals and students with mentors and industry experts, plans have been made to connect them with internship, placement, and entrepreneurship networks. Discussions will also be held on developing training programmes and curricula according to industry requirements. Through this, UPSIFS aims to develop a system in which youth graduating from educational institutions not only understand modern technologies theoretically, but also understand their practical applications.

The ‘Law with Labs’ model of UPSIFS will also be prominently showcased during the International Dialogue. Its concept is to integrate legal education with scientific evidence and emerging modern technologies. In other words, it seeks to establish the complete link from the understanding of law to laboratories, scientific evidence, and ultimately justice. The institute has laboratories related to modern technologies such as AI, robotics, drones, 3-D printing, cyber forensics, and advanced digital diagnostics, along with forensic DNA. The objective is to prepare professionals who can understand not only the use of technology but also the legal and compliance-related aspects associated with it.

Technology companies, startups, law firms, legal-tech companies, and institutions associated with compliance have been given the opportunity to become partners in the event. For this purpose, categories have been fixed at Rs 5 lakh or more under the Silver category, Rs 8 lakh or more under the Gold category, and Rs 12 lakh or more under the Platinum category. Through participation, opportunities have been proposed to engage in talent development, technology demonstrations, research, training, and policy dialogue. Plans are being made to prepare a roadmap for talent development, research, innovation and policy support. UPSIFS will act as a bridge between the government, industry and academia in this initiative.