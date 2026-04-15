Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: 'Babasaheb’s Life Inspires Justice And Equality,' Says UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, highlighting his legacy of justice and equality | File Photo

Lucknow, April 14: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid tribute to B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, describing his life as a powerful message for humanity.

At his camp office in Lucknow, Maurya offered floral tributes and said Babasaheb’s journey of struggle, education, and determination continues to inspire generations. He highlighted Ambedkar’s immense contribution toward uplifting marginalized and weaker sections of society.

Focus on equality and justice

Maurya emphasized that Ambedkar, as the architect of the Constitution, laid the foundation of equality, justice, and human dignity. He said these principles remain highly relevant in today’s society and are essential for building a just and inclusive nation.

Referring to the leadership of Narendra Modi, he said the government is committed to realizing Ambedkar’s vision through initiatives like “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

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Call to follow Ambedkar’s ideals

He added that welfare schemes are ensuring development reaches the last person in society. Maurya urged citizens to adopt Ambedkar’s ideals in their lives and contribute towards building a strong, equitable India.