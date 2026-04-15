Knee Replacement Surgery Offers Pain Relief, Improved Mobility And High Success Rate, Says Expert

Dr Vipul Gupta Charak Hospital | File Photo

Lucknow, April 14: Knee replacement surgery is emerging as a life-changing solution for people suffering from chronic joint pain and limited mobility.

According to Dr Vipul Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant at Charak Hospital and Research Centre, the knee plays a crucial role in daily activities, but age, strain, and poor care can lead to severe damage.

He explained that conditions like osteoarthritis cause cartilage wear, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. In such cases, knee replacement surgery involves replacing the damaged joint with artificial components, offering long-term relief.

Improved mobility and quality of life

The procedure not only reduces chronic pain but also significantly improves mobility, especially in elderly patients. With proper rehabilitation, patients regain confidence and can return to routine activities.

High success rate highlighted

Dr Gupta noted that the surgery has a high success rate of 82–95 percent, with most patients reporting improved physical ability and quality of life.

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Importance of post-operative care

He emphasized the importance of post-operative care, including physiotherapy and medication, for optimal recovery. Knee replacement, he said, is not just a surgery but a pathway to a more active, pain-free life.