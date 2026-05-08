Allahabad HC Orders Crackdown On Encroachments Near Lucknow Court Complex, Seeks Police Support

The Allahabad High Court has directed authorities to remove illegal encroachments near the Kaiserbagh court area in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, May 8: The Allahabad High Court has taken a strict stand against illegal encroachments around the district court complex in Lucknow, directing the administration to ensure adequate police deployment for demolition and clearance operations.

High Court hears plea on Kaiserbagh encroachments

A division bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Rajeev Bharti issued the order while hearing a petition related to encroachments near the Kaiserbagh court area.

According to reports submitted before the court, nearly 72 illegal encroachments, including advocates’ chambers and shops, were identified around the premises.

Court cites impact on public movement and traffic

The court observed that unauthorised structures were severely affecting public movement and traffic management in the area.

It also referred to an earlier incident where an ambulance reportedly got stuck due to encroachments, leading to the death of a patient.

Police deployment assured for demolition drive

During the hearing, the state government informed the bench that police force could not be provided earlier because of unavoidable circumstances.

However, authorities assured the court that adequate security arrangements would now be made for the anti-encroachment drive scheduled for May 12.

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Action taken report sought before next hearing

The High Court has sought an action taken report from the authorities before the next hearing on May 25.

The ruling is being seen as a major step towards restoring public access and traffic discipline around one of Lucknow’s busiest judicial zones.