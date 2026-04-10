Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Convict In Wife Burning Case, Suspends Sentence Pending Appeal

Allahabad HC | File Photo

Prayagraj, April 9: In a significant development in a wife-burning case, the Allahabad High Court has suspended the sentence of a man convicted for allegedly setting his wife on fire and granted him bail pending the disposal of his criminal appeal. The court passed the order while hearing his plea seeking suspension of sentence during the appellate proceedings.

Convict seeks relief during appeal

The accused had earlier been convicted by the trial court in connection with the woman’s death in a burning incident and was serving his prison sentence.

During the hearing before the High Court, his counsel argued for interim relief, contending that the conviction required reconsideration and that several aspects of the prosecution’s case merited deeper judicial examination during the appeal.

Court clarifies nature of relief

After hearing submissions from both sides, the High Court allowed the application and directed that the convict be released on bail subject to compliance with conditions imposed by the court.

However, the bench made it clear that suspension of sentence is only interim relief and does not amount to acquittal or reversal of conviction.

Legal perspective on suspension of sentence

Legal experts note that such relief is granted when appellate courts find arguable grounds for deeper examination or when the appeal may take considerable time for final adjudication.

The High Court will now hear the appeal on merits, during which it will reassess evidence, witness testimonies, and findings of the trial court before deciding whether to uphold or overturn the conviction.

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Case draws attention due to seriousness of charges

The order has sparked discussion due to the gravity of the allegations involved. The case is expected to remain under close legal scrutiny as the appeal progresses, with the final verdict likely to determine the long-term fate of the convicted husband.