Allahabad HC Defers Scrutiny Of Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Records, Says It Won’t Verify Allegations At This Stage

Allahabad High Court defers scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship records, next hearing on April 15 | File Photo

Lucknow, April 8: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has declined to examine records produced by the Union government in the alleged dual citizenship case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, observing that the court is not presently going into the truthfulness of the allegations against him.

Court declines to verify records

The matter was heard in the judge’s chamber after the Centre described the issue as sensitive. Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said the court would not verify the records at this stage despite officials appearing with documents related to the case. The next hearing has been scheduled for April 15.

Petition challenges lower court order

The petition was filed by BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, who has challenged a January 28 order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow refusing to direct registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The lower court had held that it lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate citizenship-related issues.

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Allegations and legal provisions invoked

The petitioner has sought an FIR and a detailed investigation into allegations linked to Rahul Gandhi’s purported dual citizenship, invoking provisions under multiple laws, including the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act. The case remains under judicial consideration.

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