Akhilesh Yadav Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Attacks BJP | X -

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to noted environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, saying his life was invaluable and accusing the BJP government of being "heartless" and insensitive.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "We humbly request and appeal to Sonam Wangchuk ji to end his fast. His life is invaluable not only for India but for the entire world because of his commitment to humanity, the environment and democracy."

श्री सोनम वांगचुक जी से हमारा अति विनम्र आग्रह और सविनय अपील है कि वो अपना अनशन तोड़ दें। उनका जीवन समस्त विश्व के लिए अनमोल है क्योंकि उसमें मानवता और पर्यावरण के लिए उतनी ही प्रतिबद्धता है जितनी की लोकतंत्र के लिए।



जिस भाजपा सरकार को जगाने के लिए वो आमरण अनशन पर हैं वो तो एक… pic.twitter.com/7U6blaoF2f — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 14, 2026

Yadav attacks BJP government

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Yadav alleged that the government, against which Wangchuk was protesting, lacked principles and compassion.

"The BJP government is a corrupt and heartless regime. It has no regard for anyone's sacrifice or life. Expecting moral conduct or a change of heart from it is meaningless. For the BJP, money is above everything else," he said.

The SP chief further accused the ruling party of being driven by arrogance and corruption, claiming it had no concern for the future of the country's youth or the aspirations of their families.

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Appeal to Wangchuk

He said Wangchuk's moral strength and commitment to democracy and environmental protection should continue to inspire people in the fight against what he described as "negative forces" and expressed hope that the activist would remain a guiding light for the nation.

Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike along with young protesters, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister. With reports of his health deteriorating, Yadav appealed to him to call off the fast while continuing his struggle for democracy, the environment and public welfare.