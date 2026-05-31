Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Corruption, Protecting Land Mafias; Predicts Defeat In UP Polls 2027

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of promoting corruption, dishonesty and misuse of power at every level of governance.

Addressing party workers and commenting on recent political developments, Yadav alleged that corruption and falsehood had become the defining features of the BJP government. He claimed that those involved in dishonest practices were being rewarded with higher positions and influence within the ruling establishment.

The SP chief also referred to remarks allegedly made by a BJP legislator regarding election victories, saying the statement had exposed what he described as the “reality” of BJP politics. He used the incident to question the ruling party’s commitment to transparency and democratic values.

Yadav further alleged that corruption had become deeply entrenched in government offices, including police stations and revenue departments. He accused BJP leaders and their supporters of being involved in illegal land grabs and claimed that land mafias were receiving political protection. According to him, several major cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Mathura, had witnessed large-scale land-related irregularities. Claiming that public frustration against the government was growing, the former chief minister said people across Uttar Pradesh were tired of corruption and unfulfilled promises.

He asserted that voters would reject the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections and bring an end to what he termed a politics of dishonesty and commission-driven governance.

The BJP has repeatedly rejected similar allegations in the past, maintaining that its government is committed to transparency, development and good governance. The exchange highlights the intensifying political battle ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.