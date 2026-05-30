Meerut BJP Leader Gaurav Chaudhary Marries SP MP Dharmendra Yadav’s Ex-Wife Monika Yadav In Himachal Pradesh

Meerut BJP Leader Gaurav Chaudhary Marries SP MP Dharmendra Yadav’s Ex-Wife Monika Yadav In Himachal |

Lucknow: BJP leader and Meerut Zila Panchayat Chairman Gaurav Chaudhary married Monika Yadav, the former wife of Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, in a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The wedding was attended by close family members from both sides. Monika Yadav, currently the Chairperson of the Farrukhabad Zila Panchayat, joined the BJP in 2021 after ending her long association with the Samajwadi Party.

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Both Entering Second Marriage

Both Monika Yadav and Gaurav Chaudhary are entering their second marriage. Monika and Dharmendra Yadav, cousin of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, were divorced in 2016. Gaurav Chaudhary had also legally separated from his former wife before the wedding.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the couple had known each other for nearly a year before deciding to marry. Their first meeting reportedly took place during an official programme linked to the Uttar Pradesh government, where they interacted over discussions related to development and local governance.

Who Is Monika Yadav?

Monika Yadav comes from a prominent political family in Uttar Pradesh. She is the daughter of former minister Narendra Singh Yadav, a six-time MLA who served in governments led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. Her grandfather, Rajendra Singh Yadav, was also a veteran politician and a founding member of the Praja Socialist Party.

Monika's marriage to Dharmendra Yadav was once considered a reflection of the close ties between the Yadav families. However, the relationship later deteriorated, culminating in divorce. Following political differences and her exit from the Samajwadi Party, Monika joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 panchayat elections and later became Farrukhabad Zila Panchayat Chairperson.

Who Is Gaurav Chaudhary?

Gaurav Chaudhary's journey into politics has also drawn attention. A native of Kusedi village in Meerut, he moved to Germany in 2006 to pursue higher studies in international business. After establishing successful ventures in hospitality, real estate and wholesale trade abroad, he returned to India in 2021. Within months of his return, Chaudhary entered local politics and was elected unopposed as Meerut Zila Panchayat Chairman, emerging as a prominent BJP face in western Uttar Pradesh.