VIDEO: Aparna Bisht Yadav Serves Food To Akhilesh Yadav During 'Terhavi' Ritual Of Husband Prateek Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother Prateek Yadav’s terhavi ceremony was held on Monday. During the programme, Prateek’s wife, Aparna Yadav served food among attendees.

A video from the ritual has surfaced on social media. The clip shows Aparna serving buttermilk to Akhilesh and others seated in a row for the meal. Catering staff can also be seen distributing the food.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the ceremony, paid tribute to Prateek and consoled Aparna. Among others who attended were Shivpal Yadav, Dimple Yadav and other family members.

Prateek Yadav died of a heart attack on the morning of May 13 at the age of 38. His last rites were performed the next day at Baikunth Dham crematorium in Lucknow.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna. He was the husband of Aparna Yadav and the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

He held an MBA from the University of Leeds. He was a well-known real estate developer and fitness enthusiast.

In September 2012, he featured on an internationally acclaimed bodybuilding website as the International Transformation of the Month. He credited the transformation to a pep talk he received from his father more than a decade earlier.

Yadav was known for his interest in animal welfare and had supported initiatives related to the care and protection of animals.