Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Government Of Corruption, Announces SP Booth-Level Campaign In UP | VIDEO

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Government Of Corruption, Announces SP Booth-Level Campaign In UP | ANI

Lucknow, Aug 31: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that Uttar Pradesh had never seen a government as corrupt as the present BJP dispensation.

He also announced that his party would launch its booth-level election campaign from Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the party's organisational functionaries at the SP headquarters here, Yadav accused the BJP government of "selling" government institutions, including the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC), and questioned the language being used by the ruling dispensation against him and his family.

Yadav targets BJP government

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently accused Yadav and his family of "looting" the JPNIC and alleged that they committed "dacoity" in its construction.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...We have resolved to take the Samajwadi Party to the booth level and expand the PDA family so that, in the near future, we can collectively form a government dedicated to social justice... All Samajwadi Party district… pic.twitter.com/N2AFJNAEPJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2026

Reacting to the allegations, Yadav said, "You have sold the JPNIC for an amount that an industrialist would earn only from its parking. What kind of language are you using? I want to say that if you look at the entire political history of Uttar Pradesh, there would not be a government as corrupt as the one that exists today," he said.

Yadav alleged that several government institutions were being handed over or sold under the BJP dispensation and claimed that even industrialists were unhappy with the manner in which the economy was being run.

"When a capitalist system is promoted, one industrialist ends up consuming another industrialist," he said.

Schools, electoral rolls raised

The SP chief also accused the state government of shutting down around 26,000 government schools. He said the party would organise programmes at these schools on Teachers' Day (September 5) to highlight their closure.

Yadav also raised questions over the proposed electoral roll revision in the state ahead of the Assembly polls, alleging that the government was working in "collusion" with the Election Commission to manipulate voter lists.

"Now we are hearing that before the elections, they will conduct annual revision and SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Uttar Pradesh, so that they can adjust the votes of their people and make a large number of people from Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh voters here. This conspiracy is being hatched," he alleged.

PDA and corruption allegations

Yadav expressed confidence that a PDA (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) government would be formed in the state and accused the BJP dispensation of promoting injustice and corruption.

He said all SP district presidents and members of district executive committees would, within two weeks, publicly expose what he described as the BJP government's "humiliation" of PDA communities and instances of corruption.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), Yadav described it as a "caste-based torture force" and alleged that members of the PDA were being continuously harassed.

He claimed Uttar Pradesh ranked number one in deaths in police custody and cited the alleged custodial death of a Dalit man at a police station in Budaun as an example.

Allegations over police action

Yadav further alleged that members of the chief minister's community had beaten a tribal labourer named Ram Janam to death in Varanasi, claiming that the man's only "fault" was that he wanted to work at another brick kiln.

He alleged that fake encounters in Uttar Pradesh took place after considering the caste of those targeted and asserted that all such cases would be investigated if the SP returned to power.

The SP chief also alleged that the government was using artificial intelligence (AI) to create videos targeting him.

"Do not behave childishly. Do not turn this into a children's game," he said.

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AI videos controversy

Yadav alleged that even videos targeting his wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav were being created.

"The limit was crossed when they started making one for Dimple too and taking her name. When a person is embarrassed, what does he not do? It seems the commission of JPNIC has not yet reached where it was supposed to," he said.

During the press conference, Yadav showed a video portraying him with a song containing derogatory references to Uttar Pradesh.

He subsequently displayed what he described as an AI-generated video featuring Chief Minister Adityanath, in which it was alleged that the state had been defamed and women insulted under his government.

Yadav said the SP would intensify its organisational and electoral preparations from Tuesday, with its campaign beginning at the booth level across the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)