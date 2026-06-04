A New Call For A Green Revolution To Rise From Lucknow On World Environment Day | AI Generated Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to take another significant step towards promoting environmental conservation, circular economy and green industrial development. On the occasion of World Environment Day, a major initiative to promote bioplastics as an alternative to conventional plastics will be launched during "BioYug Green Command-2026", to be held on June 5 at Dilkusha Lawn in Lucknow Cantonment.

It is worth mentioning that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the programme as the Chief Guest, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present as the Guest of Honour.

The Yogi Government, which has been continuously working towards making Uttar Pradesh the ethanol hub of the country, is now linking innovations emerging from sugarcane-based industries with environmental conservation.

Amid policies promoting ethanol production, bio-energy and green industries in the state, this bioplastics campaign is being seen as an important initiative towards sustainable development.

Organised through the joint efforts of Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML), one of India's leading integrated sugar and ethanol companies, and the Lucknow Cantonment Board, the programme will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, defence representatives, research institutions and environmental experts. Detailed discussions will be held on strategies for large-scale adoption of bioplastics, production capacity, investment opportunities and market expansion.

The major attraction of the programme will be two high-level panel discussions. The first discussion, titled "Mandate to Market: Unlocking the Bioplastics Value Chain in Uttar Pradesh", will focus on the development of the bioplastics industry in the state, investment opportunities and government support.

The second discussion, "From Mess to Mission: Bioplastics for Defence", will feature experts sharing their views on the use of bioplastics in the defence sector, waste management and environmental benefits.