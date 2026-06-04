On Cam: Rajkot Hotel Kitchen Blast Knocks Employee Off His Feet; Dies Of Head Injuries

A hotel employee was killed in a sudden explosion inside a restaurant kitchen in Gujarat's Rajkot, with the entire incident captured on CCTV. The shocking footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

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The incident occurred at Thakar Dhani Hotel on Bhavnagar Road, where staff members were busy preparing meals for guests. CCTV footage shows employees working in the kitchen when a powerful blast suddenly takes place. The impact sends an object flying towards one of the workers, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was identified as Arvind Singh, a young man from Rajasthan who had moved to Rajkot around seven months ago in search of employment to support his family. According to reports, Singh was working in the kitchen at the time of the explosion.

The blast reportedly caused him to collide with a table, resulting in a severe head injury. The footage shows other employees frozen in shock moments after the incident. One staff member is later seen rushing to the victim's aid, lifting him from the floor and placing him on a table.

Despite efforts to help him, Singh succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, while the viral CCTV video has highlighted the devastating nature of the accident.