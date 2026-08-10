7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Overloaded E-Rickshaw Overturns On Him In Faridabad | X

Faridabad: A 7-year-old child riding a bike died after being crushed under an e-rickshaw that overturned on him after a collision in a residential part of Faridabad's Sector 31 area, police said on Monday.

The child was rushed to the hospital but he had already succumbed to his injuries, they said. A CCTV video of the incident surfaced online showing the collision between the bicycle and the e-rickshaw that was loaded with large water bottles, making it heavy.

Accident details and police action

Police said the e-rickshaw tried to avoid hitting the kid and swerved onto the front side ramp of a house, lost balance and overturned on the child. The driver has been apprehended, they said.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm on Saturday when Saksham, the son of a techie, was cycling in the street outside his home with a friend. After completing a round, he was heading back towards his house.

At the T-point in front of his home, he turned his bicycle left and collided with an oncoming e-rickshaw. CCTV footage shows the e-rickshaw driver attempting to drive up a ramp to save the child but the vehicle overturned, trapping the child underneath, police said.

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Rescue attempt and investigation

The e-rickshaw was loaded with large water bottles, making it extremely heavy. The weight of the bottles caused the vehicle to lose its balance while ascending the ramp, they said.

Hearing the screams, the child's father, Ajay Rawat, and people nearby immediately rushed to the spot. Within a minute or two, they lifted the overturned e-rickshaw, pulled the child out and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said police.

"Based on the complaint of the child's father, an FIR was registered, and the driver of the e-rickshaw was apprehended. We handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination," said ASI Nizamuddin, the investigating officer.

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Family background

Ajay works as a software engineer at a company in Noida and the family has been living in Faridabad for several years, police said. His family originally hails from Fatehabad in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)