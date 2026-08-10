CM Suvendu Adhikari Leads BJP Govt's Second Tiranga Yatra In Kolkata Ahead Of Independence Day | X - IANS

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government held its second Tiranga Yatra on Monday, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari walking alongside senior ministers, officials, MLAs, students and ISKCON devotees.

“In the run up to Independence Day, this is done as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tiranga Yatra mission promoting unity and patriotism.

Kolkata, West Bengal: A mega Tiranga Yatra is underway in Kolkata, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari joining the march as a large crowd gathers carrying national flags pic.twitter.com/PuF3P7tnB6 — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

This is the first Tiranga Yatra here under the nationalist government and in the presence of nationalist citizens,” said Adhikari.

The programme started with the singing of Vande Mataram and ended with the National Anthem and the West Bengal Chief Minister had urged for a bigger Tiranga Yatra on August 15.