West Bengal: CM Adhikari Offers Job & Assistance To Wife Of Dead TMC Worker | X - PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had met with the family of a deceased Trinamool Congress (TMC) party worker Birju Keot and gave financial aid of Rs 10 lakh and also announced employment assistance.

“No compensation is bigger than life. But the financial assistance is given to raising the child of the deceased worker,” said Adhikari.

Talking to the media, wife of deceased TMC worker Jeni Sharma Keot said that she wants all the police personnel to be punished who were present in the police station when her husband died.

She also confirmed that the West Bengal Chief Minister had offered her a government job.

Read Also Job Aspirants Reach Jharkhand Assembly, Police Use Lathi Charge To Disperse Protesters

Notably, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday had visited the deceased party worker’s family at Halisahar in north 24 parganas where her car was attacked with stones and bottles by the local people.

Adhikari however, blamed Mamata Banerjee for the attack and mentioned that the police were not informed about her movement.

VIDEO | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: "The CM has given me a govt job but I want all the officials who were present in the police station when my husband died to be punished", says Wife of deceased TMC worker Jeni Sharma Keot after CM Suvendu Adhikari visited her. pic.twitter.com/ZAuHTzbELM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

“The TMC supremo, who has Z-category security, did not inform the police of her movements in advance. This was mob fury that she had faced yesterday. I request the former Chief Minister to inform whoever she likes about her movements through her office,” added Adhikari.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, TMC protests over attack on Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and also outside the state Assembly.

Mamata Banerjee faction TMC were not allowed to protest at Rajabazar and Shyambazar in north Kolkata as they allegedly didn’t take permission from the police.