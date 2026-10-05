 '6 Children Is The Minimum': Imam Body Chief's Remark Sparks Population Debate
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'6 Children Is The Minimum': Imam Body Chief's Remark Sparks Population Debate

All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi sparked controversy after claiming Muslim families commonly have more than five children and urging Hindus to have “at least 10”. His remarks, which generalised family size by religion, have renewed debate over population and demographic trends in India. Navbharat Times

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
'6 Children Is The Minimum': Imam Body Chief's Remark Sparks Population Debate
'6 Children Is The Minimum': Imam Body Chief's Remark Sparks Population Debate | IANS

Lucknow: All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi has triggered a fresh debate over population and family size after saying that having six or more children is common among Muslim families and urging Hindu families to have larger families.

Rashidi said Muslim families commonly have more than five children, with some having eight, 10 or even 11 to 12 children.

"Six is absolutely the last figure," he said, while commenting on the number of children in Muslim families.

Taking a swipe at Hindu families, Rashidi added, "At least come to 10."

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Remarks fuel population debate

The remarks have drawn attention amid the continuing debate in India over population growth, fertility rates and demographic trends across religious communities.

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Rashidi's comments directly linked family size with religious communities, making them likely to fuel further discussion over population and demographic change in the country.

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