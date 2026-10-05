'6 Children Is The Minimum': Imam Body Chief's Remark Sparks Population Debate | IANS

Lucknow: All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi has triggered a fresh debate over population and family size after saying that having six or more children is common among Muslim families and urging Hindu families to have larger families.

Rashidi said Muslim families commonly have more than five children, with some having eight, 10 or even 11 to 12 children.

Delhi: On BJP MP Gajendra Singh Patel's appeal to Hindu youth to marry early and have five children each, All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi says, "For these people, the issue is not population, but the increasing population of Muslims. Just as we have now staked a claim for the CM's post in Uttar Pradesh, they are afraid that we may stake a claim for the PM's post. They have not conducted the census properly since 2011. Now, even in the census being conducted in the name of SIR, the names of many people are being deleted. Three crore names have been deleted in Uttar Pradesh; I believe two crore of them would be Muslims. We say, not five, the minimum ratio for a Muslim is six, so have seven, eight or ten children..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2026

"Six is absolutely the last figure," he said, while commenting on the number of children in Muslim families.

Taking a swipe at Hindu families, Rashidi added, "At least come to 10."

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Remarks fuel population debate

The remarks have drawn attention amid the continuing debate in India over population growth, fertility rates and demographic trends across religious communities.

Rashidi's comments directly linked family size with religious communities, making them likely to fuel further discussion over population and demographic change in the country.