'6 Children Is The Minimum': Imam Body Chief's Remark Sparks Population Debate

Lucknow: All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi has triggered a fresh debate over population and family size after saying that having six or more children is common among Muslim families and urging Hindu families to have larger families.
Rashidi said Muslim families commonly have more than five children, with some having eight, 10 or even 11 to 12 children.
"Six is absolutely the last figure," he said, while commenting on the number of children in Muslim families.
Taking a swipe at Hindu families, Rashidi added, "At least come to 10."
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Remarks fuel population debate
The remarks have drawn attention amid the continuing debate in India over population growth, fertility rates and demographic trends across religious communities.
Rashidi's comments directly linked family size with religious communities, making them likely to fuel further discussion over population and demographic change in the country.