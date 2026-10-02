3 Women Critical As 49 Fall Ill After Consuming Ragi Flour Ahead Of Jitiya Fast In Ballia (UP) | X - PraveenSingh603

Ballia (UP), Oct 2: At least 49 persons, including 10 children, have fallen ill after consuming suspected contaminated finger millet (ragi) flour ahead of the Jitiya fast in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place in Chhata village under the Bansdih Road police station area, where the women consumed the flour as part of preparations for the festival.

District Magistrate (DM) Gyanendra Singh told PTI that 49 people, who include 12 males and 37 females, with 10 among them children under the age of 18, are reported to have fallen ill after consuming the flour.

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Ketakee Singh says, "A tragic incident has taken place. In our assembly constituency, there are two villages... We observe a Nirjala Vrat for our children. A day before, we eat rotis made of finger millet (Madua) flour. So, the flour used for those… pic.twitter.com/RsamVd2Tfl — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026

Three women in critical condition

Of the 49 affected individuals, 43 have been admitted to the district hospital, three to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bansdih and three to a private hospital at the district headquarters.

A statement issued by the District Information Department said that three women are in critical condition and a specialised medical team has been deployed for their treatment.

After a large number of women fell ill in Chokan and Chata (Aaschaura) villages of the Bansdih Tehsil area after allegedly consuming rotis made from finger millet flour, the administration and the Health Department immediately admitted them to the district hospital and other medical facilities, where their treatment is currently underway.

Officials visit hospital and villages

Upon learning of the incident, the DM visited the district hospital to inquire about the condition of the admitted patients and consult doctors regarding their health status. He issued instructions to ensure the patients receive the best possible care and emphasised that no negligence should occur.

A specialised medical team has been assigned to treat the critically ill patients. The DM and Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh also visited the affected villages to gather details about the incident by speaking with the families of the ailing women.

According to the family members, the finger millet flour was purchased from the shop of a vendor named Sonu Verma.

Food safety team investigates

The women reportedly fell ill after consuming the rotis made from this flour, which was eaten as 'prasad'. The administration said that all patients are receiving the necessary medical care.

A team from the Food Safety Department, along with other concerned officials, has been dispatched to the site to investigate the cause of the incident. The team is inspecting the location and examining the finger millet flour and other food items, the statement said.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr S K Yadav said the affected women were admitted to the district hospital. "Our team is active and there is no need to worry," he said.

Residents recount symptoms

Madhuri, one of the women admitted to the hospital, said she fell ill after consuming the flour.

Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Chata village, said 30 to 35 women and five children had consumed the flour and subsequently experienced body tremors, with some women losing consciousness.

According to family members, the other affected women and children were admitted to private hospitals.

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Jitiya fasting tradition

Jitiya, also known as Jivitputrika Vrat, is a Hindu festival during which mothers observe a fast and perform rituals for the well-being, prosperity and longevity of their children.

Women traditionally consume ragi flour with satputia vegetable before beginning the fast.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)