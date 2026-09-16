3 Automated Testing Centers Can Be Set Up In Every District; Machines To Check Vehicle Fitness | AI

Lucknow: To improve the fitness of vehicles on Uttar Pradesh roads, the Yogi government has taken a major decision. In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government approved the establishment of 'Automated Testing Stations' (Automatic Testing Station-ATS) across the state. Vehicles will now be inspected through machines, which will provide accurate reports.

To implement this system fully, the government has scrapped the earlier government order dated August 2, 2023, and replaced it with a new policy, 'State Policy-2026'.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said the state can open three ATS centers in each district. Each center will test up to 24,000 vehicles. The earlier requirement of 2.5 acres of land for a center has also been relaxed to 1 acre. The earlier mandatory net worth requirement of Rs 6 crore for opening an ATS center has also been removed.

In addition, these centers will receive a six-month relaxation in compliance requirements to ensure smooth operations.

In fact, through notifications dated September 23, 2021, October 31, 2022, March 14, 2024 and May 8, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, added the regulation and control of Automated Testing Stations (ATS) under Chapter 11 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Incorporating these latest guidelines and circulars into the previously issued State Policy dated August 2, 2023, the government prepared a draft of the revised State Policy and placed it before the Council of Ministers. The Yogi Cabinet has approved this proposal.

Importantly, approval of the proposal will not impose any additional expenditure or financial burden on the Uttar Pradesh state government. The proposed State Policy will take effect immediately from the date of its notification.

After the new policy comes into effect, the state will soon be able to establish Automated Testing Stations in every district. This will increase private investment in the state. In other words, it will also open the way for greater private-sector participation in establishing ATS facilities.

New technical and non-technical employment opportunities will be created to operate ATS facilities. Thus, establishing Automated Testing Stations will also generate new employment opportunities.

Under the new system, vehicle fitness testing will be conducted completely transparently through automated machines, without any human intervention. At the same time, ensuring that only fully fit vehicles operate on the roads will help reduce road accidents.