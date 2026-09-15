2013-Batch IAS Officer Divya Mittal Resigns From UP Cadre, Centre Accepts Decision | X - divyamittal_IAS

Lucknow: The Centre has accepted the resignation of 2013-batch IAS officer Divya Mittal, who quit the Uttar Pradesh cadre on August 30 citing personal reasons, family priorities and new goals in life.

Resignation accepted by Centre

Mittal announced the acceptance of her resignation in a post on X around 11 pm on Monday. Along with the announcement, she quoted a line from poet Jaishankar Prasad's play Chandragupta: "The path of virtue lies ahead. Keep moving forward."

Mittal had served for nearly 13 years and had around 17 years of service left when she decided to resign.

Career before civil services

Before joining the IAS, Mittal had worked in London after completing a BTech from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. She left a lucrative corporate career abroad and returned to India to prepare for the civil services examination.

She cleared the UPSC examination twice in two consecutive attempts. In her first attempt, she was selected for the Indian Police Service. She appeared again the following year and secured selection to the IAS.

Mittal's husband, Gagandeep Singh, is also a 2011-batch Indian Trade Service officer. He resigned from government service in 2022 and later founded a company called Neurocap, which is involved in trading activities in India and abroad.

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Administrative career in UP

Mittal has served as District Magistrate of Mirzapur, Basti and Deoria. She was known for her firm administrative style and was often seen reprimanding officials on the spot over lapses in their work.

In May, she was transferred from Deoria and appointed Special Secretary in the Revenue Department in Lucknow. Her transfer came around four months before her resignation.

Mittal's resignation brings an end to a civil services career that had attracted considerable attention because of her academic background, corporate experience and postings in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.