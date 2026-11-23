₹2 Crore Wedding Gift: 100-Foot Money Garlands Steal Mathura Wedding Procession Into A Viral Sensation | X

Mathura: A wedding procession in Mathura has become a social media sensation after two grooms were presented with gigantic garlands made of currency notes, reportedly worth Rs.1 crore each.

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The unusual celebration took place in Nagla Fonda village, under the Surir police station area of Mathura district, during the ghurchadhi ceremony of Prashant and Kanha Raghav. Their brother-in-law, Yogesh Kumar, popularly known as Bhura Thakur, reportedly gifted each of them a massive garland made of Rs.500 currency notes.

The garlands were said to be nearly 100 feet long, making them extremely difficult to carry and manage. Several people were reportedly needed to handle the enormous garlands as they were brought out and presented to the grooms. The spectacular moment was captured on mobile phones and quickly spread across social media platforms.

Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Nandola village in Rajasthan's Kama region, is reportedly a village sarpanch. The two grooms are sons of Yogendra Singh and Kushalpal Singh and are said to be engaged in the marble and stone showroom business.

Prashant and Kanha Raghav were reportedly scheduled to get married at a marriage venue in Govardhan, with brides from Mudseras village.

The grooms are also said to be nephews of farmer leader Mahavir Swami. The extravagant gift has sparked widespread discussion, with people amazed by the scale of the celebration and the unusual display of cash. While the garlands are reportedly valued at Rs.1 crore each, their actual monetary value has not been independently verified. The wedding procession has now become one of Mathura's most talked-about viral events.